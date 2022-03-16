Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

