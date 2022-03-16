Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NCR by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

