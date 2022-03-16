Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NCR by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
NCR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.
In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
About NCR (Get Rating)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
