Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 597 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 6,954,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 441.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

