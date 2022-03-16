Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.92. 853,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,653. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.