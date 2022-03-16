Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 602 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER traded up $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.