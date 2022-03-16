Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Trading Up 0.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.23. Approximately 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 35,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

