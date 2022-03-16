Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.