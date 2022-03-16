Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

