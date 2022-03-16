Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $23.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock traded up $21.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.36. 14,075,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,436. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.54.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.