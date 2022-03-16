Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Shares Down 1.1%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 2,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.