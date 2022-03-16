Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.