Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

About Moncler (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

