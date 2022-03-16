monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $283.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MNDY stock traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.51. 11,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.54. monday.com has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,475,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

