MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $789,371.37

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $789,371.37 and approximately $796.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00089396 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,547,508 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.