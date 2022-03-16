Morgan Stanley Cuts LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €128.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($153.85) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

