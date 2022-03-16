Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

