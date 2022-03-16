Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Western Union were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 202,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,992. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

