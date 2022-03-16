Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 174,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the average daily volume of 12,774 call options.
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.34.
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
