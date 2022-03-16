MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

