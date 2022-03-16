Naka Bodhi Token One Day Volume Hits $39,562.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $497,200.23 and $39,562.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

