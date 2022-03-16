Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.54 million and $7,659.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00005592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.91 or 0.00719780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00187610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

