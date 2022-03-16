Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NPSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec downgraded Naspers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.
OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Naspers has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $53.13.
Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.
