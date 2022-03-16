National Bankshares Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.35

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$2.85 to C$3.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$596.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

