NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.16. The firm has a market cap of £24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

