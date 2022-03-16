Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

