Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.