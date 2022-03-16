Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.