Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

