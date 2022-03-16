NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $74.24 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

