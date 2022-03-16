NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
NASDAQ:NTES opened at $74.24 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.
About NetEase (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
