NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler Sells 1,563 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NTST stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $945.52 million, a P/E ratio of 305.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

