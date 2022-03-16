Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

