New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Generation Consumer Group stock traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.01. New Generation Consumer Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

