Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.36 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.