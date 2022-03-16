Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.