Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

