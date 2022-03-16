Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

INDI opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 606,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

