Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

