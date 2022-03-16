News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in News by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in News by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in News by 434.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

