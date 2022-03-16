NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO Sells $122,187.50 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.97, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.