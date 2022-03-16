NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. NextNav has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $78,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

