NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NN opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. NextNav has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
