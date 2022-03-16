NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.48

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

