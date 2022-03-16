NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.48

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
