Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,008,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 4,801,913 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,112,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 68,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.