Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MIMZF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 135,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
