Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MIMZF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 135,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

