NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 408,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

