Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.10 on Monday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

