Northland Securities Trims Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price to $6.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
SFT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
