NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.19

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 153945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.
NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.76.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.