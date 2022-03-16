Norwood Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

