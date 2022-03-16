NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,978. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

