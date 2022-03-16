Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

