Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JGH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,144. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

