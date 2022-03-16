Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JGH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,144. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
