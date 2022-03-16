Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 34.1% in February

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 214,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

